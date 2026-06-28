'Welcome To The Jungle': How Ahmed Khan assembled star-studded cast
What's the story
Ahmed Khan, the director of the recently released film Welcome to the Jungle, has revealed that coordinating an ensemble cast of over 30 actors took two and a half years. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "In India, ambition means getting the cast and their dates." "Every actor was busy with other films, and every character in this film is important. That's why it took us two-and-a-half years to complete."
Production challenges
His previous work with actors helped ease communication
Khan also said that his previous experience with many of the actors as a choreographer helped ease communication. He confessed that his naturally "loud and dominating" personality on set helped him keep the large ensemble together through the lengthy production.
Director's perspective
On not seeking Anees Bazmee's approval
Khan also spoke about taking over a franchise originally directed by Anees Bazmee. He said he never felt the need to seek Bazmee's approval, stating, "We're all friends, but professionally every director can make any film." "Anees bhai doesn't need me to explain how to make an action film, and I don't need anyone to explain comedy to me."
Franchise continuity
Vision change is crucial for franchise's longevity, says Khan
Khan also stressed that a change in directorial vision is crucial for a franchise's longevity. He said, "Otherwise, everyone would keep making the same thing over and over again." "It's like shifting into a new house. You don't call the previous owner and ask where he kept the sofa." "The house is the same, but you'll arrange the furniture your own way."
Actor's contribution
Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's support was 'unbeatable': Khan
Khan also lauded actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty for their support during production. He said, "What Akshay and Suniel did for this film is unbeatable. They simply said, 'Picture achhi banao. Picture kamayegi; we'll take from that.'" "They didn't say, 'I've rendered my services; now pay me." The film was released in theaters on June 26.