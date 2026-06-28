'Welcome To The Jungle': How Ahmed Khan assembled star-studded cast

Franchise continuity

Vision change is crucial for franchise's longevity, says Khan

Khan also stressed that a change in directorial vision is crucial for a franchise's longevity. He said, "Otherwise, everyone would keep making the same thing over and over again." "It's like shifting into a new house. You don't call the previous owner and ask where he kept the sofa." "The house is the same, but you'll arrange the furniture your own way."