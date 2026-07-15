An AI 'The Odyssey' film is coming this year, too
What's the story
Ash Koosha, the creator of the AI-generated Iranian resistance film Dreams of Violets, has announced a new live-action project titled Odysseus: The Fall. The film is based on the Greek hero Odysseus and was made with a budget in the "mid-five figures." It will be released later this summer, coinciding with Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of The Odyssey. The Nolan tentpole adventure releases this Friday.
Audience strategy
Koosha hopes Nolan's film will be a success
Koosha expressed hope that Nolan's The Odyssey will be a box office success. He believes his version of Odysseus's journey could attract viewers who are curious about AI-generated films.
Koosha said, as per The Hollywood Reporter, "(We hope) in some way that our version of the journey of Odysseus might further that success by bringing to theaters those who might not otherwise come out to see the film."
Film synopsis
Here's what 'Odysseus: The Fall' is about
Odysseus: The Fall is 135 minutes long and offers a unique interpretation of Odysseus's journey home.
The film's synopsis reads, "A voyage that is really a trial, where every monster wears his own handwriting."
"Stripped of the word 'clever,' what remains is a man reckoning with what he actually did to get home. It ends where the songs never go: not with a hero's welcome, but with forgiveness offered by the one person who knows exactly what he is."
Director's view
Koosha on AI and filmmaking
In a director's statement, Koosha argued that storytellers should not feel threatened by AI tools.
He said, "It's a threat to nothing except distance, the distance between a person with a story and the means to tell it."
"More films will be made this way; that seems certain to me... What has to survive the change is the only thing that ever mattered: the story, and the reason for telling it."
Filmmaking process
How was 'Odysseus' made?
Similar to Dreams of Violets, Odysseus: The Fall had its actors, sets, and cameras replaced by AI models during production. However, the script, images, and character voicing were done by Koosha using human creativity.
The film also used various AI tools such as Google Nanobanana for imagery and core frames, Claude AI for language editing, and Google Gemini for project research.