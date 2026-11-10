AI-generated video recasts Jensen Huang's reported affair into 'Raaz' meme
An AI-generated video has reimagined NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's reported affair as a scene from the Bollywood horror film Raaz, swapping in Jensen's and Alice Huang's faces for the original actors.
The parody has exploded on social media, turning a real-life controversy into internet meme culture.
US agencies investigating Alice Huang
The video dropped after Huang admitted to infidelity in an internal memo to NVIDIA staff, acknowledging the hurt caused to his family, though he didn't name the person involved.
Beyond the laughs, there's a serious side: reports say US agencies are investigating Alice Huang for possible ties to Chinese intelligence and access to NVIDIA's AI tech, adding another layer of intrigue to an already complicated story.