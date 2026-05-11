'Originality comes from people...': 'Khana Dil Se' producer defends AI
What's the story
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is making a comeback to the world of cooking shows with Khana Dil Se, almost 26 years after his stint on Khana Khazana. The upcoming show has been creating a buzz due to its unique use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, producer Vijay Subramaniam has clarified that despite AI's involvement, human emotions will remain at the core of the show.
Producer's perspective
Technology can help scale production: Subramaniam
Subramaniam told mid-day, "Technology can help scale production. But it still takes a filmmaker like Hansal Mehta to know what emotional truth he is trying to capture in a story like Khana Dil Se." He added that the ultimate aim is to use AI as a tool for creators to explore "bigger worlds and more ambitious storytelling without the traditional limitations of time and cost."
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'The goal is not to remove artistes from the process'
Subramaniam, founder of Collective Artists Network, was slammed by industry members, including Anurag Kashyap, earlier for launching AI-powered films like Chiranjeevi Hanuman. In the latest interview, he addressed the backlash, saying, "Originality comes from people. The goal is not to remove artistes from the process. It's to give more creators access to tools that were limited by budget or infrastructure."