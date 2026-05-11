'Originality comes from people...': 'Khana Dil Se' producer defends AI 

Producer's perspective

Technology can help scale production: Subramaniam

Subramaniam told mid-day, "Technology can help scale production. But it still takes a filmmaker like Hansal Mehta to know what emotional truth he is trying to capture in a story like Khana Dil Se." He added that the ultimate aim is to use AI as a tool for creators to explore "bigger worlds and more ambitious storytelling without the traditional limitations of time and cost."