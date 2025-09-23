AI pop star Xania Monet inks $3 million record deal
Telisha "Nikki" Jones, an R&B artist, just scored a $3 million deal for her AI-powered alter ego, Xania Monet.
Monet's music is a blend of Jones's lyrics and production with AI-generated vocals and visuals.
It's a major moment for the music world—showing how humans and AI are teaming up to create something new.
Monet's debut single tops charts, but legal issues loom large
Monet's debut single, How Was I Supposed to Know, shot to No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart during the week of September 20, 2025, and blew up on TikTok with over 80,000 posts.
But behind the buzz is controversy: The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is suing Suno—the startup behind Monet's AI vocals—claiming it used copyrighted YouTube audio without permission.
Broader implications for the music industry
This isn't just about one song or artist. The lawsuit could shape how AI is used in music from here on out—raising tough questions about who owns what when tech helps make art.
Even as Jones plans to use more human producers and maybe live shows for Monet, debates about credit and revenue in the age of AI are only heating up.