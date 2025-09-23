'Kimmel' bombshells coming? Cousin Sal hints at surprises

Cousin Sal isn't just family—he's been working closely with Kimmel since their days on The Man Show. With this insider view, his comment, "I know too much," has fans curious about what might surface next.

Kimmel's monolog drew ire, sparking national debate on free speech

Kimmel's September 15 monolog criticized how the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was being used politically.

This sparked backlash from major TV affiliates and drew criticism from the FCC Chair, who commented on the importance of broadcasters pushing back against Disney programming they determine falls short of community values.

The controversy has fueled a national debate over free speech, with hundreds of entertainers and groups like the ACLU backing Kimmel's right to speak out.