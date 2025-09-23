Why Matthew McConaughey stopped doing rom-coms

Back in the 2000s, McConaughey was the go-to guy for rom-coms like The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Despite box office hits and major paychecks, he felt stuck playing the same type of role over and over.

The actor's risk led to success

With support from his wife Camila Alves, McConaughey took a risk and went after roles that challenged him.

This move paid off: he starred in Dallas Buyers Club (earning an Oscar), True Detective, and Interstellar, kicking off what fans now call the "McConaissance"—his transformation into a serious actor.