Why Matthew McConaughey stopped doing rom-coms
Matthew McConaughey recently shared why he quit romantic comedies, saying, "I was good at something I wasn't loving."
He admitted that even though these films were a big part of his career, they didn't make his life feel more meaningful.
He was typecast in the genre
Back in the 2000s, McConaughey was the go-to guy for rom-coms like The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
Despite box office hits and major paychecks, he felt stuck playing the same type of role over and over.
The actor's risk led to success
With support from his wife Camila Alves, McConaughey took a risk and went after roles that challenged him.
This move paid off: he starred in Dallas Buyers Club (earning an Oscar), True Detective, and Interstellar, kicking off what fans now call the "McConaissance"—his transformation into a serious actor.