Zubeen Garg cremated; pet dogs, fans bid emotional farewell
Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg was laid to rest in Guwahati on Tuesday, after his body was flown back from Singapore where he passed away on September 19, 2024.
The farewell was heartfelt—his family, fans, and even his four pet dogs gathered for a final goodbye at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati where his mortal remains had been kept for public homage.
His body was kept for public homage
Zubeen's body was kept at Sarusajai Stadium so people could pay their respects before the funeral.
Known for his deep love for animals, he once received PETA's 'Hero to Animals's award for speaking out against animal sacrifice.
His compassion and music touched many lives across Assam and beyond.