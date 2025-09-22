Zubeen Garg cremated; pet dogs, fans bid emotional farewell Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg was laid to rest in Guwahati on Tuesday, after his body was flown back from Singapore where he passed away on September 19, 2024.

The farewell was heartfelt—his family, fans, and even his four pet dogs gathered for a final goodbye at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati where his mortal remains had been kept for public homage.