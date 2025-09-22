Next Article
Sofia Coppola to be honored at MoMA's Film Benefit
Filmmaker Sofia Coppola is set to receive the spotlight at MoMA's Film Benefit in New York City on November 12, 2025.
The annual event supports MoMA's massive film archive and recognizes people who've shaped the world of movies—Coppola definitely fits the bill.
MoMA will also host a retrospective of her work
MoMA will celebrate Coppola with a full retrospective of her work from October 30 to November 16, including her early short film Lick The Star.
Rajendra Roy, MoMA's Chief Curator of Film, called her a "field-leading icon."