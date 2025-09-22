'Mastiii 4' teaser out now: Watch the raunchy fun
The Mastiii 4 teaser drops soon, giving us a quick peek (just 1 minute and 20 seconds!) at the franchise's new take on situational comedy—this time featuring extra-marital chaos from both sides.
It's a fresh twist for fans who've been following since the first film back in 2004.
New faces join the returning trio
Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are back as the core trio, but this round also brings in Arshad Warsi, Genelia D'Souza, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhii Singh.
The mix of familiar and new should shake things up for longtime viewers.
Release date and director
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, and Ekta Kapoor, Mastiii 4 lands in theaters on November 21, 2025.
The franchise is returning after more than a decade—so expect some updated humor for today's crowd.