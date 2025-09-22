Malayalam cinema's legendary art director Devadas (78) dies

His career, notable works and achievements

Born in Makkada near Kozhikode, Devadas started as a talented painter before moving into film.

Over nearly 30 years, he worked on about 100 films and designed title sequences for over 300 Malayalam and Tamil movies—starting with Neeyo Njano (1979) after learning from industry greats like PN Menon.

He also won a State Television Award for his work on Sulthan Veedu and was known for transforming ordinary spaces into memorable sets—like turning a hall into a ship warehouse for Kallan Pavithran (1981).

Devadas is survived by his wife Thankam and daughter Premkala.