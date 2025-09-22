Malayalam cinema's legendary art director Devadas (78) dies
Makkada Devadas, the iconic art director who shaped the look of Malayalam films for decades, passed away on September 21, 2024, at age 78.
His creative vision left a lasting mark on both movies and TV.
His career, notable works and achievements
Born in Makkada near Kozhikode, Devadas started as a talented painter before moving into film.
Over nearly 30 years, he worked on about 100 films and designed title sequences for over 300 Malayalam and Tamil movies—starting with Neeyo Njano (1979) after learning from industry greats like PN Menon.
He also won a State Television Award for his work on Sulthan Veedu and was known for transforming ordinary spaces into memorable sets—like turning a hall into a ship warehouse for Kallan Pavithran (1981).
Devadas is survived by his wife Thankam and daughter Premkala.