'Kantara': Rukmini Vasanth calls playing princess special
Rukmini Vasanth says playing Princess Kanakavathi in "Kantara: Chapter 1" has been "one of the most special journeys of my life."
She describes her character as someone who carries "a piece of our land, our folklore, and our faith in every movement."
The film hits theaters October 2, 2025.
About 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
Directed by Rishab Shetty, "Kantara: Chapter 1" is a Kannada mythological action drama and prequel to the 2022 hit. It dives into the origins of Bhuta Kola rituals and divine guardianship during Karnataka's Kadamba dynasty.
The trailer, out September 22, 2025, shows a child searching for his missing father under an oppressive king.
Rukmini's excitement for the film
Cast early in 2024 after impressing director Shetty with her earlier work, Rukmini kept her role secret until it was officially revealed.
She recently wrapped up dubbing for this milestone project in her career.
The movie will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.