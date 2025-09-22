'Kantara': Rukmini Vasanth calls playing princess special Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Rukmini Vasanth says playing Princess Kanakavathi in "Kantara: Chapter 1" has been "one of the most special journeys of my life."

She describes her character as someone who carries "a piece of our land, our folklore, and our faith in every movement."

The film hits theaters October 2, 2025.