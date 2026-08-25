Australia bans AI-generated songs from charts
What's the story
In a significant move, Australia's recorded music industry has announced that it will bar tracks generated largely or entirely by artificial intelligence (AI) from official charts. This decision comes amid growing concerns over the impact of generative technologies on artists' livelihoods. The ban will take effect from Monday next week and is part of a broader effort to promote human artistry in an increasingly digital landscape.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding AI cover of Madonna's 'Like A Prayer'
The decision to ban AI-generated songs from official charts comes after a controversy surrounding an AI-generated cover of Madonna's Like A Prayer by Australian DJ Josh Fawaz.
The track, which features vocals and drums created using generative AI, spent 16 weeks in the Australian top 20 and peaked at number two on the ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) top 20 Australian singles chart.
It was only after backlash that Fawaz added generative AI credits.
Eligibility criteria
New rules and eligibility criteria
Under the new rules, tracks can only be eligible for the ARIA charts if "humans wrote the song and performed the lead vocal and the primary instruments," among other requirements.
The ban on fully AI-generated music will also apply to the ARIA Awards, one of Australia's most prestigious music awards.
This move is in line with new principles released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) in July, which also advocate for a human touch in music creation.
Statement
Emphasis on promoting human artistry
Annabelle Herd, the chief executive of ARIA, emphasized that the changes reflect their intent to promote human artistry in a rapidly developing space.
She said, per BBC, "The ARIA Charts will always remain a transparent measurement of the music Australia consumes, but a chart that rewards unlicensed AI output would undercut the very basis of the recorded music we exist to represent."
Production rules
Artists will have to declare AI use while submitting songs
"Artists already use AI tools in their work, the charts can and should evolve to keep room for that, but music generated wholesale by services built on artists' recordings is a different matter," Herd added.
Artists will have to declare AI usage when they submit a track for chart consideration.
The updated code also excludes music that raises "stream or chart manipulation concerns."