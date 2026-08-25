Australia bans AI-generated songs from charts

The decision to ban AI-generated songs from official charts comes after a controversy surrounding an AI-generated cover of Madonna's Like A Prayer by Australian DJ Josh Fawaz.

The track, which features vocals and drums created using generative AI, spent 16 weeks in the Australian top 20 and peaked at number two on the ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) top 20 Australian singles chart.

It was only after backlash that Fawaz added generative AI credits.