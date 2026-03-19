Val Kilmer to be resurrected using AI in upcoming film

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer , who passed away last year at 65, will be digitally resurrected using artificial intelligence (AI) for the upcoming drama As Deep As the Grave. The late actor was originally attached to this project before his death due to throat cancer. In the movie, he will play Father Fintan, a Native American spiritualist and Catholic priest, revealed Variety.

Role details 'It drew on his Native American heritage...' Director-writer Coerte Voorhees revealed that the role was specifically written for Kilmer, who advocated for Native American rights and claimed Cherokee heritage. "He was the actor I wanted to play this role." "It drew on his Native American heritage...his ties to and love of the Southwest." "I was looking at a call sheet the other day, and we had him ready to shoot." "He was just going through a really, really tough time medically, and he couldn't do it."

Family backing The project has the support of Kilmer's family The project is being developed in collaboration with Kilmer's estate and his daughter, Mercedes. The actor's son, Jack, also supports the project. "His family kept saying how important they thought the movie was and that Val really wanted to be a part of this," Voorhees told the outlet. "Despite the fact some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted."

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Film synopsis Here's everything about the film The film, previously titled Canyon Del Muerto, is based on the true story of archaeologists Ann and Earl Morris, who worked alongside the Navajo people in the 1920s to uncover one of North America's earliest civilizations. The AI-generated version of Kilmer will feature in a "significant" part of the film. The cast includes Harry Potter actor Tom Felton as Earl, Abigail Lawrie, and Wes Studi.

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