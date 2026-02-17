AI will bring new filmmakers in: Shekhar Kapur
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur thinks artificial intelligence (AI) is about to shake up movies in a big way.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, he shared, "In filmmaking, it will bring a lot of new filmmakers in because the cost of filmmaking is going to come crashing down with AI."
The India AI Impact Expo was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Monday.
'AI could add $1 trillion to India's economy'
Kapur—famous for Masoom and Mr India—called AI a "democratic technology" that could add $1 trillion a year to India's economy.
The summit in New Delhi brought together global leaders to talk about how AI might shape everything from jobs to creativity.
For Kapur, the big deal is that tech like this could open doors for people who wouldn't normally get a shot at making films.
Kapur believes AI can't match human intuition
Kapur pointed out that while AI can handle loads of tasks and make things easier for folks without fancy degrees, it still can't match human intuition.
As he put it: "AI can do everything but what it cannot do is be intuitive."
For him, real innovation comes from people—and now more of them might get their chance.