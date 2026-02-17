AI will bring new filmmakers in: Shekhar Kapur

Kapur—famous for Masoom and Mr India—called AI a "democratic technology" that could add $1 trillion a year to India's economy. The summit in New Delhi brought together global leaders to talk about how AI might shape everything from jobs to creativity. For Kapur, the big deal is that tech like this could open doors for people who wouldn't normally get a shot at making films.

Kapur believes AI can't match human intuition

Kapur pointed out that while AI can handle loads of tasks and make things easier for folks without fancy degrees, it still can't match human intuition.

As he put it: "AI can do everything but what it cannot do is be intuitive."

For him, real innovation comes from people—and now more of them might get their chance.