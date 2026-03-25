AIADMK spokesperson calls out Kamal Haasan, Vijay ahead of election

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) spokesperson Kovai Sathyan has taken a dig at actors-turned-politicians Kamal Haasan and Vijay . In an interview with ANI, he criticized Haasan for not contesting in the upcoming assembly polls with his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, calling it "incompetence." He also mocked Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

Criticism 'This is the problem with actors...': Sathyan Sathyan said, "The decision by Kamal Haasan not to contest in the assembly election is not a sacrifice; it is his incompetence." "This is the problem with actors who are on the silver screen." "They believe that in public life, whatever you talk about in front of the camera is what you need to deliver in public life."

Twitter Post See the interview here #WATCH | Chennai: AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan says, "The decision by Kamal Haasan not to contest in the assembly election is not a sacrifice; it is his incompetence. This is the problem with actors who are on the silver screen. They believe that in public life, whatever you… pic.twitter.com/Aaiy6UCiT8 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2026

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Expectations 'Vijay's party will also wind up soon': Sathyan Sathyan further said, "In public life, you have to have the political acumen, leadership attributes, and qualities to do good for the people." "But unfortunately, people who are from the silver screen aspiring for public life don't have the leadership acumen and leadership qualities." He added that he hopes Vijay's party will also wind up soon after the assembly elections, like many others.

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