AICWA seeks FIR against Bhansali over 'Love and War' death
A tragic accident on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film, Love and War, has led to calls for accountability.
Carpenter Chandrabhan Singh Yadav died from an electric shock at Mumbai's Film City.
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is urging police to file an FIR against Bhansali, with president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta calling the incident "murder" due to negligence.
AICWA demands 1cr and safety reforms
Gupta says this isn't the first time workers have died on Bhansali's sets, pointing to past tragedies during Devdas and Padmaavat.
He's pushing for stricter safety checks before filming resumes and wants higher compensation (₹1 crore instead of ₹40 lakh) for Yadav's family, who lost their husband and father.
Gupta is also calling for urgent industry reforms so worker safety comes first.