AICWA seeks FIR against Bhansali over 'Love and War' death

AICWA demands 1cr and safety reforms

Gupta says this isn't the first time workers have died on Bhansali's sets, pointing to past tragedies during Devdas and Padmaavat.

He's pushing for stricter safety checks before filming resumes and wants higher compensation (₹1 crore instead of ₹40 lakh) for Yadav's family, who lost their husband and father.

Gupta is also calling for urgent industry reforms so worker safety comes first.