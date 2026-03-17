Aishwarya Arjun's 'Seetha Payanam' heads to OTT
Entertainment
Seetha Payanam, a Telugu road romance starring Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra in their Telugu debuts, is set to stream on Sun NXT from March 20, 2026.
The film first hit theaters on February 14, 2026 and includes special appearances by Arjun Sarja and Dhruva Sarja.
It's written, directed, and produced by Arjun under Sree Raam Films International.
OTT release date and platform
You'll be able to catch Seetha Payanam on Sun NXT starting March 20, 2026.
Plot and reviews of the film
The story follows Chef Seetha as she deals with grief and the challenge of leaving her dad behind.
Critics weren't too impressed: reviews called out slow pacing and outdated storytelling, giving it a 1.5/5 rating.