Aishwarya Arjun's 'Seetha Payanam' heads to OTT Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

Seetha Payanam, a Telugu road romance starring Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra in their Telugu debuts, is set to stream on Sun NXT from March 20, 2026.

The film first hit theaters on February 14, 2026 and includes special appearances by Arjun Sarja and Dhruva Sarja.

It's written, directed, and produced by Arjun under Sree Raam Films International.