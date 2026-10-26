Aishwarya H says 'Rani' role triggered proposal rejections, wrong impressions
Entertainment
Kannada actor Aishwarya H, who stars in the TV show Rani, recently shared that being an actor has made her personal life tricky.
She's had marriage proposals turned down because of the stigma around working in entertainment.
She also pointed out how social media often creates the wrong impression about actors.
Aishwarya H unmarried plays on-screen mother
Aishwarya plays a struggling mom on Rani, but off-screen she's unmarried and jokes about having already become the mother of a six-year-old daughter on screen.
She and her childhood friend Aarav Surya didn't even know they'd be playing a married couple until they arrived on set.
By speaking up, she hopes people will see there's more to actors than just their characters and break some old stereotypes.