'Sarkar 4': Aishwarya Rai won't return, confirms Ram Gopal Varma
What's the story
Director Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed that actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will not return to Sarkar 4. The announcement puts an end to speculation about her involvement in the sequel. Speaking to IANS, RGV said, "No, no, no. Aishwarya is not there." This puts to rest any doubts among fans who were hoping to see her reprise her role from Sarkar Raj alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Film details
Varma has shelved 'Sarkar 4' for now?
Varma revealed to IANS that Sarkar 4 will have a "much wider and more expansive world." However, in another interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director revealed that he has dropped Sarkar 4 for now. He added, "See, I don't think Sarkar or any other gangster film will work anymore, not after Dhurandhar."
Franchise journey
Everything to know about 'Sarkar' franchise
The Sarkar franchise began with Sarkar in 2005, featuring Bachchan as Subhash Nagre and Abhishek as his son Shankar. The sequel, Sarkar Raj, was released in 2008 with Rai Bachchan playing a key role. The third installment, Sarkar 3, came out in 2017 with new additions like Yami Gautam Dhar and Manoj Bajpayee.