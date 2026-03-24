Aishwarya Rai was seen in 'Sarkar Raj'

'Sarkar 4': Aishwarya Rai won't return, confirms Ram Gopal Varma

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:10 pm Mar 24, 202604:10 pm

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Director Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed that actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will not return to Sarkar 4. The announcement puts an end to speculation about her involvement in the sequel. Speaking to IANS, RGV said, "No, no, no. Aishwarya is not there." This puts to rest any doubts among fans who were hoping to see her reprise her role from Sarkar Raj alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.