Ram Gopal Varma shelves 'Sarkar 4' because of 'Dhurandhar'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has decided to drop his much-anticipated project, Sarkar 4, and instead focus on a new venture titled Syndicate. The decision comes after the impact of Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar, which Varma believes has changed the landscape for such films. He told Bollywood Hungama, "See, I don't think Sarkar or any other gangster film will work anymore, not after Dhurandhar."

Creative change 'I want to reset my clock' Varma said, "Earlier, all my gangster films were inspired by The Godfather, be it Satya, Company or Sarkar." "Or else I was making films just for the heck of it." "I want to reset my clock. I feel about Aditya Dhar the way I felt about Steven Spielberg in my college days." "Yes, I am in awe of Aditya Dhar. What's wrong with that? Even at 68, I can be a fan, can't I?"

New project 'I feel as charged as I did when I made...' Varma, who has directed films like Phoonk and Daud, said he was inspired by Dhar's sincerity and honesty in making Dhurandhar. He wants to channel this renewed creative energy into Syndicate. "I feel as charged as I did when I made Shiva and Satya. So yes, I am no longer making Sarkar 4. I am making Syndicate," he announced.

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