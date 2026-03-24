Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' missing grand song, reveals singer

The recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge , directed by Aditya Dhar , is reportedly missing a song that was shot on a grand scale. The track, titled Dongri Ke Sultan and sung by Mujtaba Aziz Naza, was part of an elaborate sequence featuring Ranveer Singh 's character Hamza returning to his den after winning local elections. Despite the scale of the production, the sequence didn't make it to the final cut of the film, reported Mid-Day.

Song details 'We had shot three songs...' Naza revealed that Dongri Ke Sultan was one of the three songs recorded for Dhurandhar 2. He told the outlet, "We had shot three songs, Dongri Ke Sultan, and [the cover of] Jumma Chumma De De, and Apni Toh Jaise Taise." "The set-up was elaborate. Ranveer and Rakesh Bedi were shown in a car, while there was a band on a truck performing. We shot the song over a day."

Production insights 'It was an amazing set-up': Naza Naza shared, "That scene was actually when Ranveer was coming back from winning the election." "There was a lot of fun and a lot of audience. There were at least 10 cars. We shot this in South Mumbai one day last Ramadan (2025)." "My whole group was there. My brother Munir was there. It was an amazing set-up." "A couple of people were shooting from the buildings, and Aditya repeatedly requested the residents to not shoot from their mobile phones."

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