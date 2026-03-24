'Dhurandhar 2' continues rampage; crosses ₹800 crore worldwide

The sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge , continues to dominate the box office . Despite a drop in numbers on its first Monday (March 23), it has made a significant impact with net domestic collections crossing the ₹500 crore mark and grossing over ₹600 crore domestically. The worldwide gross went over ₹800 crore. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Rakesh Bedi among others, was released on March 19.

Collection details 'Dhurandhar 2' slowed down on Monday but still earned ₹65cr After a stellar opening weekend, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a drop of over 40% in net collection in India on Monday. The film earned ₹65 crore across 20,382 shows, according to Sacnilk. Starting from the paid previews on March 18, it earned ₹43 crore net in India before soaring to ₹102.55 crore on Day 1 and further boosted by the weekend surge with collections of ₹80.72 crore on Friday, ₹113 crore on Saturday, and ₹114.85 crore on Sunday.

Language-wise collection Breakdown of collections in different languages on Day 5 Dhurandhar 2 was released in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. On Monday, the film earned ₹60 crore in Hindi while Kannada and Malayalam contributed ₹0.15 crore each to the tally. The Tamil version earned ₹1.2 crore while Telugu saw a collection of ₹3.5 crore on Monday alone. The total net haul stands at ₹519.12cr, with gross at ₹619.76cr.

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Occupancy details Overall occupancy rate on Day 5 Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded an overall occupancy of 44.1% across 20,382 shows on Monday (Day 5). This was a drop from previous days where it saw occupancies of 79.7% on Day 4, and 81.6% on Day 3. On Day 2 and Day 1, the film had occupancies of 62.6% and 67.8%, respectively; while in early previews with 11,294 shows, it had an impressive occupancy of around 64.8%. Meanwhile, it grossed ₹210cr overseas, taking the total global gross to ₹829.76cr.

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