Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' collects ₹100cr daily over bumper weekend!

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has taken the box office by storm. The movie has reportedly earned a whopping ₹542cr gross domestically and an impressive ₹691cr gross worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar , this spy thriller is a sequel to Dhurandhar and has been winning over audiences with its compelling storyline and action sequences. It had a bumper weekend with back-to-back over ₹100cr net haul on both days.

Box office success 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' minted over ₹200cr in 2 days Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a phenomenal opening weekend at the box office. From advance bookings to paid preview shows, the film has exceeded expectations at every stage. According to Sacnilk, the paid previews alone raked in ₹43cr net in India. On its first day of release (March 19, Thursday), it collected ₹102.55cr net, followed by ₹80.72cr on Day 2 and a massive ₹113cr on Day 3 (Saturday). On Day 4, it collected ₹114.85cr, taking the total India net to ₹454.12cr!

Multilingual success Film released in 5 languages Unlike its predecessor, which was only released in Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version contributed ₹107cr to the total earnings while the Kannada and Malayalam versions made ₹0.01cr and ₹0.09cr respectively. The Tamil and Telugu versions added ₹2.5cr and ₹5.25cr to the collection respectively on Sunday.

Advertisement