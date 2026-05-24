Cannes: Aishwarya Rai serves high drama in stunning feathered pantsuit

The 79th Cannes Film Festival , which kicked off on May 12 and wrapped up on May 23, was a grand affair filled with memorable red-carpet walks and celebrated film screenings. At the closing ceremony, Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the star attraction. The actor turned heads in an all-white feathered power suit designed by Cheney Chan , looking drop-dead gorgeous in the dramatic ensemble.

Outfit details Her hair and makeup further highlighted her bold look The actor's outfit was a white pantsuit with bejeweled lapels, lace detailing on the trousers, and a feather boa draped over her shoulders. The look was elevated by an asymmetrical white top with lace at the end that fell beautifully on one side, matching the lace on her trousers. Her hair was styled in messy waves with a center parting for an effortless look.

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Cannes 2023 Rai Bachchan's 24th appearance at Cannes This was Rai Bachchan's 24th appearance at the prestigious film festival. She had made her first appearance in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The following year, she returned as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Over the years, she has become one of India's most recognizable faces at Cannes, consistently making headlines with her stunning red-carpet looks.

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