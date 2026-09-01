'Don't just read reviews': 'Kantara' composer backs Yash's 'Toxic'

Loknath posted a lengthy note, saying, "Don't just read reviews. Experience cinema. I watched Toxic, and I liked it."

"I feel people should go and watch it in theaters. Cinema is a personal experience."

"My taste, my thought process, and my experience can be completely different from someone else's."

"I have seen many films over the years that I enjoyed, even though reviews were negative, and missed some that were actually good, because of bad reviews."