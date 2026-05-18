18 years after 'Cash,' Ajay Devgn-Anubhav Sinha might reunite
What's the story
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had revealed in a 2025 interview that actor Ajay Devgn hadn't spoken to him for 18 years, after the box-office failure of their film, Cash (2007). However, it seems that the rift between them is finally over. As per a report by Mid-Day, the two are now in talks to collaborate on a new movie.
Past remarks
What was their past rift about?
In the 2025 interview, Sinha had said, "We have never fought. He just doesn't speak to me and I have no idea why." "Since the making of Cash, we haven't even met for me to tell you he ignored me or something. So, maybe, it's just me overthinking." He added, "I did text him a couple of times, and never received a response."
New collaboration
Talks are on for a new film
Despite their past differences, the new report suggests that the two are now ready to work together again. The source said, "Creative differences, if any, between Ajay and Anubhav are a thing of the past. They have decided to bury the hatchet and are in talks to reunite for a movie." Apparently, it's a big-scale actioner, and T-Series might be involved as well. If things remain on track, production might begin by the end of this year.