18 years after 'Cash,' Ajay Devgn-Anubhav Sinha might reunite

In the 2025 interview, Sinha had said, "We have never fought. He just doesn't speak to me and I have no idea why." "Since the making of Cash, we haven't even met for me to tell you he ignored me or something. So, maybe, it's just me overthinking." He added, "I did text him a couple of times, and never received a response."

New collaboration

Talks are on for a new film

Despite their past differences, the new report suggests that the two are now ready to work together again. The source said, "Creative differences, if any, between Ajay and Anubhav are a thing of the past. They have decided to bury the hatchet and are in talks to reunite for a movie." Apparently, it's a big-scale actioner, and T-Series might be involved as well. If things remain on track, production might begin by the end of this year.