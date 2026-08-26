Ajay Devgn mourns 'Phool Aur Kaante' director Kuku Kohli
What's the story
Filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who directed the iconic action-romance Phool Aur Kaante, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 77. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the Hindi film industry, with many mourning the loss of a director who shaped several careers. On Wednesday, actor Ajay Devgn paid an emotional tribute to Kohli on X (formerly Twitter).
Emotional tribute
'Forever grateful for the faith you had in me'
Devgn wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever."
"Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti."
Phool Aur Kaante was released in 1991 and became a massive hit, establishing Devgn as an action hero and paving the way for his three-decade-long career in Bollywood.
Twitter Post
See Devgn's post here
Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 26, 2026
Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji.
Om Shanti.🙏
Director's legacy
More about the late filmmaker
Kohli, who started his career under Raj Kapoor and later worked as the second unit director on Betaab, made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante.
He went on to direct Suhaag, Haqeeqat, and Kohram.
He is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and two daughters from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.
Final moments
Brother-in-law reveals the director 'just collapsed'
Kohli was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday after he started feeling unwell.
His brother-in-law Balraj Irani told India Today, "He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack."
"He was talking to us and just collapsed."
Despite doctors' efforts to revive him, Kohli was declared dead.
His last rites were performed at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Wednesday.