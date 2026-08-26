Ajay Devgn mourns 'Phool Aur Kaante' director Kuku Kohli

Devgn wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever."

"Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti."

Phool Aur Kaante was released in 1991 and became a massive hit, establishing Devgn as an action hero and paving the way for his three-decade-long career in Bollywood.