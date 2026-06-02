'Drishyam 3' wrap-up special: Pathak thanks cast, crew

Director's note

'We've spent countless days and nights together...'

In his post, Pathak reflected on the journey of bringing Drishyam 3 to life. He thanked the cast and crew for their dedication, teamwork, and perseverance. He wrote, "For the past many months...this film has been our world." "We've spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges...and slowly bringing this story to life." "There were good days, difficult days...and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had."