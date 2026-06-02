'Drishyam 3' wrap-up special: Pathak thanks cast, crew
What's the story
The Hindi version of Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, has officially wrapped up its shoot. Director Abhishek Pathak announced the news on Instagram late on Monday. The announcement comes as fans are still buzzing about the recently released Malayalam Drishyam 3, which concluded Mohanlal's original franchise. The Hindi adaptation will hit theaters on October 2.
Director's note
'We've spent countless days and nights together...'
In his post, Pathak reflected on the journey of bringing Drishyam 3 to life. He thanked the cast and crew for their dedication, teamwork, and perseverance. He wrote, "For the past many months...this film has been our world." "We've spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges...and slowly bringing this story to life." "There were good days, difficult days...and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had."
Film adaptation
'Not scene-by-scene remake'
Pathak added, "I'm incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story." The director had earlier told Bollywood Hungama that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 won't be a scene-by-scene remake of the Malayalam film. He said, "The Malayalam film is an emotional family drama, while ours is a family thriller."