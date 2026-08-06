Ajay Devgn delays 'Ranger' for 'Golmaal 5': Report
What's the story
The first week of December 2026 was looking at an exciting box office showdown with a three-way clash between Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's Ranger, Prabhas's Fauzi, and Akshay Kumar's untitled project directed by Anees Bazmee. However, in a surprising turn of events, Devgn has opted to replace the jungle adventure film with the fifth installment of his popular comedy franchise Golmaal, per Variety India.
Box office battle
Impact of 'Golmaal 5's entry on box office
The box office clash on December 4 has now become even more interesting with the inclusion of Golmaal 5.
The film's entry into the fray adds a new dimension to the competition, given the immense popularity of its director-actor duo Rohit Shetty and Devgn.
While both Golmaal 5 and Kumar's film are comedies, Prabhas's Fauzi could emerge as a major contender due to his pan-India appeal and director Hanu Raghavapudi's previous success with Sita Ramam.
Franchise highlights
Cast of 'Golmaal 5'
Golmaal 5 features a star-studded cast including Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi (returning after the first part).
The film also sees the return of Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar.
The franchise has completed two decades this year and began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006.
Other contenders
Other films in the fray and their star cast
Meanwhile, Prabhas's Fauzi features Imanvi alongside veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander, and Jayapradha in key roles.
Kumar's untitled project also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.
With such a diverse range of films competing for attention on December 4, the box office battle is sure to be an exciting one for audiences.