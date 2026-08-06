Ajay Devgn delays 'Ranger' for 'Golmaal 5': Report

The box office clash on December 4 has now become even more interesting with the inclusion of Golmaal 5.

The film's entry into the fray adds a new dimension to the competition, given the immense popularity of its director-actor duo Rohit Shetty and Devgn.

While both Golmaal 5 and Kumar's film are comedies, Prabhas's Fauzi could emerge as a major contender due to his pan-India appeal and director Hanu Raghavapudi's previous success with Sita Ramam.