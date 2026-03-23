Ajay Devgn to lead Rohit Jugraj's horror film next: Report

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to return to the horror genre with a new project directed by Rohit Jugraj. Jugraj is known for his work on Punjabi blockbuster hits such as Sardaarji and Sardaarji 2. The untitled film will be produced by Kumar Mangat and is being described as a high-concept horror story with an epic scale, as per Pinkvilla.

Production details Film to be shot extensively in London The film's narrative will focus on "atmospheric storytelling," setting it apart from traditional horror films. It will be shot extensively in London. The film is currently in pre-production with the team finalizing key technical departments and the screenplay, a source said. The casting process is also underway, with the production team looking to assemble an ensemble cast that complements Devgn's powerful screen presence.

Genre comeback Devgn's return to horror after 23 years This project marks Devgn's return to the horror genre after 23 years. He was last seen in a horror film in 2003 with Bhoot. The new film is expected to generate excitement within the industry as it will see him stepping back into pure horror. The title of the film is also catchy and intriguing, and the makers plan to reveal it soon.

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