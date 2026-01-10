'Story isn't over yet': Ajay Devgn teases 'Tanhaji' sequel
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently celebrated the sixth anniversary of his historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He shared an illustrated artwork on social media, featuring powerful scenes from the movie. He also hinted at the film's sequel through a cryptic caption, "The story isn't over yet." The film, directed by Om Raut and released on January 10, 2020, was a massive box-office success.
Celebration
Devgn and co-stars celebrated 'Tanhaji's success
Devgn, who played the role of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare in the film, shared artwork which features him as the fearless warrior standing tall amid a raging battlefield. Another one showcases Kajol in the role of Malusare's wife, Savitribai. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Neha Sharma, and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Box-office success
'Tanhaji' became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2020
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji revolved around the Maratha warrior's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It was the highest-grossing Hindi film and Indian film of 2020. At the 68th National Film Awards, it won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Actor (Devgn), and Best Costume Design awards.