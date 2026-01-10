The film was released in 2020

'Story isn't over yet': Ajay Devgn teases 'Tanhaji' sequel

By Isha Sharma 04:57 pm Jan 10, 202604:57 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently celebrated the sixth anniversary of his historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He shared an illustrated artwork on social media, featuring powerful scenes from the movie. He also hinted at the film's sequel through a cryptic caption, "The story isn't over yet." The film, directed by Om Raut and released on January 10, 2020, was a massive box-office success.