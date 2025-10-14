Ajaz Khan gets anticipatory bail in 'House arrest' case
Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has received anticipatory bail from a Mumbai court after being accused of obscenity and indecent representation of women.
The FIR, filed in May 2025, followed viral social media clips from his reality web series "House Arrest," which allegedly showed contestants—mainly women—in sexually explicit situations.
FIR led to OTT show scrutiny, debates on women's dignity
The show's content sparked strong criticism from activists and political leaders, with activist Gautam Ravriya filing the complaint against Khan and ULLU CEO Vibhu Agarwal for violating women's dignity.
Both were summoned for questioning, and the National Commission for Women got involved. ULLU removed "House Arrest" from its platform.
After the FIR, Khan sought anticipatory bail, which now protects him from immediate arrest as the investigation continues—highlighting growing scrutiny on OTT content and debates about respect for women in digital entertainment.