Ajaz Khan gets anticipatory bail in 'House arrest' case

FIR led to OTT show scrutiny, debates on women's dignity

The show's content sparked strong criticism from activists and political leaders, with activist Gautam Ravriya filing the complaint against Khan and ULLU CEO Vibhu Agarwal for violating women's dignity.

Both were summoned for questioning, and the National Commission for Women got involved. ULLU removed "House Arrest" from its platform.

After the FIR, Khan sought anticipatory bail, which now protects him from immediate arrest as the investigation continues—highlighting growing scrutiny on OTT content and debates about respect for women in digital entertainment.