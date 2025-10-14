Next Article
'Monster' S04: Cast, plot, and behind-the-scenes glimpses
Entertainment
Netflix's Monster is back for its fourth season, this time diving into the notorious 1892 Lizzie Borden case.
Charlie Hunnam steps into the role of Andrew Borden, Lizzie's father, with behind-the-scenes shots showing off his spot-on period look.
New cast and fresh take on old case
Season 4 introduces Ella Beatty in her first screen role as Lizzie, joined by Rebecca Hall and Vicky Krieps.
The show reimagines the famous ax murder mystery that still sparks debate over Lizzie's guilt.
If you're into true crime with a fresh twist and a mix of new and familiar faces, this season keeps Monster's tradition alive—making real-life mysteries feel both dramatic and current.