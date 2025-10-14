'Monster' S04: Cast, plot, and behind-the-scenes glimpses

New cast and fresh take on old case

Season 4 introduces Ella Beatty in her first screen role as Lizzie, joined by Rebecca Hall and Vicky Krieps.

The show reimagines the famous ax murder mystery that still sparks debate over Lizzie's guilt.

If you're into true crime with a fresh twist and a mix of new and familiar faces, this season keeps Monster's tradition alive—making real-life mysteries feel both dramatic and current.