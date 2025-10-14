Next Article
Benny Blanco flaunts his wedding ring for 1st time
Entertainment
Benny Blanco was seen out in LA wearing his new wedding ring—a custom 18k gold band engraved with his and Selena Gomez's wedding date and their birthstones.
The sighting comes just over two weeks after the couple tied the knot on September 27, 2025.
Their fairytale wedding and 1st look as husband-wife
Their wedding was packed with celebrity friends like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Mark Ronson, who DJed the event.
Gomez wore a lace-and-crystal Ralph Lauren gown, while Blanco kept it classic in a tux.
On Instagram, Blanco said, "I married a real life disney princess," and both shared sweet photos showing off their rings and big smiles.