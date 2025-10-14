Taylor Swift breaks records set by Adele with 'Showgirl'
Taylor Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, is smashing records left and right.
In its first week (October 2024), it sold a massive 4 million album units in the US—beating Adele's 2015 record for 25.
She also set a new US vinyl record, moving 1.2 million copies in its first day and topping her own previous best from The Tortured Poets Department (2024).
15th No. 1 album for Swift
With these numbers, Swift now has 15 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200—more than any solo artist ever (only The Beatles have more at 19).
The album dropped with special Target editions like It's Frightening, It's Rapturous, and It's Beautiful—plus an exclusive vinyl called The Crowd Is Your King.
Swift's influence on music and culture today
These milestones suggest how much Taylor influences the way people listen to music today.
With two Disney projects about her Eras Tour coming out soon, it appears her influence extends far beyond just songs and albums.