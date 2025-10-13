Kannada actor Raju Talikoti (60) dies of heart attack

His journey from theater to cinema

Talikoti's stage journey began at just seven with his father's drama troupe, Khasgateshwar Natya Sangha.

Even after tough personal setbacks, he revived the group and became known for his comic timing—especially in "Kaliyugada Kuduka," which staged across the country and abroad with nearly 40,000 shows.

Over four decades, he acted in more than 35 films and was appointed director of Dharwad Rangayana by the state government in August 2024—a fitting tribute to his lasting impact on Kannada arts.