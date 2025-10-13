Is Pakistan's 1st dating reality show un-Islamic? Find out Entertainment Oct 13, 2025

Pakistan's first reality dating show, Lazawal Ishq, is making waves—and not just for its drama.

TV host Fiza Ali called it "a dangerous influence on young minds" and un-Islamic, stirring up heated conversations online.

The show, hosted by Ayesha Omar and filmed in Istanbul, takes cues from Western formats like Love Island and streams only on YouTube.