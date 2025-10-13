Is Pakistan's 1st dating reality show un-Islamic? Find out
Pakistan's first reality dating show, Lazawal Ishq, is making waves—and not just for its drama.
TV host Fiza Ali called it "a dangerous influence on young minds" and un-Islamic, stirring up heated conversations online.
The show, hosted by Ayesha Omar and filmed in Istanbul, takes cues from Western formats like Love Island and streams only on YouTube.
Dating in Pakistan: A taboo
Ali's criticism highlights a bigger clash: modern reality TV versus Pakistan's conservative values.
Many see public dating as crossing a line in a country where extramarital relationships are illegal.
Since Lazawal Ishq is online-only, it also raises questions about how—or if—such content should be regulated.
What's 'Lazawal Ishq' all about?
Ayesha Omar has defended Lazawal Ishq as "a groundbreaking step" for Urdu-speaking audiences who rarely see this kind of content.
She described the production as a mix of drama, romance, and competition.