UK actors' union demands fair deals for AI usage
The UK actors' union, Equity, is pushing back hard against companies using performers' faces and voices in AI projects without asking first.
After Scottish actor Briony Monroe alleged that her image was used to create an "AI actor" called Tilly Norwood—without her consent—the 50,000-strong union is demanding fair deals for its members.
Companies became willing to discuss compensation and usage: Fleming
Paul W Fleming, Equity's general secretary, shared that helping members access their own data made companies much more open to conversations about payment and rights.
As he put it, "The companies actually became very willing to start discussing compensation and usage."
Equity is working with industry groups to set up better...
Equity is reminding everyone that current UK laws already protect performers.
They're also working with industry groups like Pact to set up better licensing rules and are urging the government to boost personality rights—making sure artists don't get left behind as AI tech grows.