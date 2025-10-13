'Bridgerton' S04 release date announced: Cast, plot, teaser Entertainment Oct 13, 2025

Netflix just confirmed Bridgerton Season 4 will arrive in two waves: Part 1 lands January 29, 2026, and Part 2 follows on February 26.

This time, the spotlight is on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he faces high-society pressures and a budding romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).