'Bridgerton' S04 release date announced: Cast, plot, teaser
Netflix just confirmed Bridgerton Season 4 will arrive in two waves: Part 1 lands January 29, 2026, and Part 2 follows on February 26.
This time, the spotlight is on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he faces high-society pressures and a budding romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).
Season 4 is based on this Quinn novel
Inspired by Julia Quinn's An Offer from a Gentleman, Season 4 gives us a Regency-era Cinderella story with Benedict at its heart.
Expect plenty of drama as he challenges old rules for love—all streaming exclusively on Netflix.
Meet the cast of upcoming season
Fan favorites like Jonathan Bailey, Adjoa Andoh, and Nicola Coughlan return, alongside new faces including Yerin Ha and Isabella Wei.
With Netflix having already renewed Bridgerton for Seasons 5 and 6, the universe just keeps growing.