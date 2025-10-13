Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour': Docuseries, concert film coming to streaming

'The end of an era,' 'The final show'

"The End of an Era" takes you behind the scenes with candid chats from Swift, performers, family, and friends—so fans get to see what life was really like on tour.

Meanwhile, "The Final Show" captures her last tour stop in Vancouver with 45 songs and special segments like Female Rage: The Musical Segment.

After her Disney+ concert film broke records in April 2024, these new releases promise another up-close look at Taylor's world for anyone who missed out on the live experience.