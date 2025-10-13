Next Article
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour': Docuseries, concert film coming to streaming
Entertainment
Taylor Swift has announced a six-part docuseries and a concert film all about her Eras Tour.
Both projects—"The End of an Era" (the docuseries) and "The Final Show" (the concert film)—are hitting JioHotstar on December 12, 2025.
'The end of an era,' 'The final show'
"The End of an Era" takes you behind the scenes with candid chats from Swift, performers, family, and friends—so fans get to see what life was really like on tour.
Meanwhile, "The Final Show" captures her last tour stop in Vancouver with 45 songs and special segments like Female Rage: The Musical Segment.
After her Disney+ concert film broke records in April 2024, these new releases promise another up-close look at Taylor's world for anyone who missed out on the live experience.