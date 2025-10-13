Next Article
Mysuru hosts all-night Hindustani classical concert, revives rare raga tradition
Entertainment
Mysuru just pulled off an all-night Hindustani classical music concert at Swaradhara auditorium, running from 9pm Saturday to 6am Sunday.
Organized by the Hindustani Sangeet Kalavidara Okkuta, the event drew music lovers for a marathon of vocal, tabla, and bansuri performances—each dedicated to night ragas that don't usually get their time in the spotlight.
Artists and audience together in this musical marathon
This concert wasn't just about great music—it was about reviving the fading tradition of night-long raga festivals, once famous in places like Pune and Dharwad but now rare.
Artists such as Sharada Kattige, Sameer Rao, and others captivated the audience throughout the night, reminding Mysuru's crowd how rich and immersive these musical traditions can be.