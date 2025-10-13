Next Article
Hrithik Roshan celebrates 'Storm' launch with selfies, fun
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan just celebrated the launch of his first-ever OTT production, Storm, marking a big step as he moves into digital production with his own HRX Films.
The celebration was packed with energy, selfies, and plenty of excitement from Roshan and the whole team—including director Ajitpal Singh.
'Storm' brings together a powerhouse cast
Directed by Singh (who made waves with Fire in the Mountains in 2021), Storm brings together Parvathy, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.
This project adds to Roshan's already diverse career—and he's not slowing down: up next is producing Krrish 4 under Yash Raj Films after recently starring in War 2.