Hrithik Roshan celebrates 'Storm' launch with selfies, fun Entertainment Oct 13, 2025

Hrithik Roshan just celebrated the launch of his first-ever OTT production, Storm, marking a big step as he moves into digital production with his own HRX Films.

The celebration was packed with energy, selfies, and plenty of excitement from Roshan and the whole team—including director Ajitpal Singh.