CBFC rejected 'Ajey' without screening: Yogi Adityanath biopic's director claims 

Director Ravindra Gautam has claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) rejected his film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi without even screening it. This comes after the Bombay High Court ordered the board to clear the film for release without any cuts on August 25, following a month-long battle between the makers and CBFC over 29 proposed cuts. Despite this victory, Gautam is now considering an OTT release for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's biopic.

Director's discontent 'Board rejected my film without seeing it' Speaking to Mid-Day, Gautam said, "The board rejected my film without even seeing it. The committee gave 29 irrelevant cuts." He added, "As a filmmaker, it's my responsibility to make a neutral film that does not spark any violence or caste violence." "It's a personal film about how a person born in a remote village with no political background can rise to become the chief minister of one of India's most populous states."

Film's challenges What we know about 'Ajey' Ajey, starring Anant V Joshi as Adityanath, is based on Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. It depicts Adityanath's spiritual journey and political rise. One of the proposed cuts involved a scene in the protagonist's college where vulgarities about women were written on restroom walls. The board objected to this scene, claiming it would hurt women's sentiments.

Additional requirement CBFC demanded NOC from Adityanath The CBFC also demanded a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Adityanath, which Gautam found unreasonable. He said, "We had the book's rights. The producers had all the necessary legal clearances to make the film." "So I don't know why or how they took this position." The film is an adaptation of Gupta's book and chronicles Adityanath's journey into spirituality and his subsequent political career.