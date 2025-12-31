Next Article
Ajith Kumar's 'Mankatha' could be back in theaters soon
Entertainment
Sun Pictures is hinting at a re-release of the 2011 hit Mankatha, starring Ajith Kumar as the anti-hero.
Director Venkat Prabhu sparked buzz with a cryptic "The Kingmaker" post on X, and fans are excited about the possibility of the film's re-release.
What else to know
After its original 2011 release and a limited run for Ajith's birthday in 2024, reports suggest Mankatha might hit theaters across India this January.
The cast—featuring Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan—helped make it a cult favorite.
Meanwhile, Ajith is busy with racing and will start filming his next project, AK64, in February with director Adhik Ravichandran.