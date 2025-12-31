Ajith Kumar's 'Mankatha' could be back in theaters soon

What else to know

After its original 2011 release and a limited run for Ajith's birthday in 2024, reports suggest Mankatha might hit theaters across India this January.

The cast—featuring Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan—helped make it a cult favorite.

Meanwhile, Ajith is busy with racing and will start filming his next project, AK64, in February with director Adhik Ravichandran.