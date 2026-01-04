Ajith's 'Mankatha' to return to theaters on January 23

Sun Pictures has officially announced the re-release of the 2011 blockbuster Mankatha, starring Ajith Kumar and Arjun Sarja. The film will hit theaters again on January 23. In a recent social media post, Sun Pictures shared a new teaser for the film with the caption: "Mankatha daa! The Kingmaker is back to meet you all," referring to Kumar's character in the movie.

Film synopsis 'Mankatha' plot and cast details The film revolves around a suspended police officer who joins a group of robbers to help them steal a huge sum of money from cricket betting. However, things take a turn when some members betray the rest during the distribution of the loot. Apart from Kumar and Sarja, Mankatha also stars Trisha, Vaibhav Reddy, Jayaprakash, Andrea Jeremiah, Lakshmi Rai, and Mahat Raghavendra in pivotal roles.

Career milestone 'Mankatha' marked a turning point in Kumar's career Mankatha was a significant film for Kumar as it marked his return to a gray-shaded role after Billa in 2007. The film is also one of the highest-grossing films of his career. Director Venkat Prabhu had previously stated that Kumar showed faith in him despite his lack of experience directing a film led by a big star.