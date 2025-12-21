Ajith Kumar's 'Mankatha' to return to theaters in January 2026?

Mankatha revolves around suspended Mumbai cop Vinayak Mahadevan, who conspires with a gang to rob ₹500 crore from illegal IPL betting. However, his real intention is to betray the gang and keep the money for himself. The film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography was handled by Sakthi Saravanan, and editing was done by Praveen K L-N B Srikanth.

Production journey

'Mankatha' was shot in multiple locations

The production of Mankatha began in October 2010 and was shot across various locations, including Chennai, Mumbai's Dharavi area, and Bangkok. It wrapped up in June 2011 and was released on August 31, 2011. It received critical acclaim and had one of the best openings for a Tamil film at that time. Meanwhile, Kumar is gearing up to team up with director Adhik Ravichandran. The untitled film, tentatively called AK64, will go on floors after Kumar completes his racing commitments.