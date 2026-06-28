Akanksha Chamola announces divorce from Gaurav Khanna
What's the story
Television actor Akanksha Chamola has confirmed that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are getting divorced. The couple has been living separately for the past year, a decision they took mutually. Speaking on the reality show Lock Upp Season 2, Chamola said there was no bitterness between them, but they realized they wanted different things in life.
Family advice
Their families had advised them to spend time apart
Chamola also revealed that their families had advised them to spend some time apart. She said, "All this has been going on since Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav's parents and my parents told us to stay separately for some time." "It happens sometimes that when you stay away, you realize each other's importance."
Relationship dynamics
There is nothing bad between us, says Chamola
Chamola clarified that despite their separation, there was no animosity between her and Khanna. She said, "There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners." "That is because we both want different things in life."
Public perception
Addressing fan speculation
Chamola also addressed the speculation that fans believed they would reconcile because they were still communicating and appearing together publicly. She said, "Everyone thought that since we were talking, appearing together on social media and supporting each other at events, we would get back together." "But we are not getting that couple-like feeling anymore."
Parenthood discussions
Earlier, Khanna had said he wanted to become a father
During his stint on Bigg Boss 19, Khanna had expressed his desire to become a father. He had said, "I want to become a father, but my wife Akanksha is not ready for it." "If I am working the whole day and she also gets work, then who will take care of the child? We don't want someone else to take care of our child." They got married in 2016.