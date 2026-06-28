Akanksha Chamola announces divorce from Gaurav Khanna

Parenthood discussions

Earlier, Khanna had said he wanted to become a father

During his stint on Bigg Boss 19, Khanna had expressed his desire to become a father. He had said, "I want to become a father, but my wife Akanksha is not ready for it." "If I am working the whole day and she also gets work, then who will take care of the child? We don't want someone else to take care of our child." They got married in 2016.