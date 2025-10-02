Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' locks new release date in December

Poster details

New poster features Balakrishna in fierce look

The new poster of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam features Balakrishna in a fierce, warrior-like stance. He is seen striking a pose similar to Lord Shiva, standing on one leg and holding a trident. The image retains the intense Aghora persona from the first installment while also conveying seriousness that hints at the sequel's more ambitious goals. The poster was shared by 14 Reels Plus.