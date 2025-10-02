Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' locks new release date in December
The release date for Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has been confirmed for December 5, 2025. The announcement was made on the occasion of Dussehra with a new poster. The film is a sequel to the 2021 hit Akhanda and has been delayed due to VFX work. But the confirmed premiere date has heightened fans' anticipation.
The new poster of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam features Balakrishna in a fierce, warrior-like stance. He is seen striking a pose similar to Lord Shiva, standing on one leg and holding a trident. The image retains the intense Aghora persona from the first installment while also conveying seriousness that hints at the sequel's more ambitious goals. The poster was shared by 14 Reels Plus.
The upcoming film will feature Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty as the antagonist. Boyapati Sreenu is directing the project, with Thaman composing the music. Producer Anil Sunkara recently expressed his excitement about Akhanda 2, stating that Balakrishna's performance will leave fans ecstatic in theaters. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on September 25 but was delayed due to additional VFX and post-production work.