'Cruel elite women': Karan Kundrra slams ex Anusha's cheating allegations

Television actor Karan Kundrra has responded to ex-girlfriend VJ Anusha Dandekar's indirect comments about infidelity in their relationship. Dandekar, without naming anyone, had spoken about a former partner who used a dating app to meet other women while they were together. In response, Kundrra shared a now-deleted note on Instagram where he spoke about the impact of such allegations and questioned why those who write blind items face no consequences.

Details 'This is unfortunate...men like me have nowhere to go' In his now-deleted post, Kundrra wrote, "87 articles in three hours and for what?? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys & girls of our country?? Is this entertainment for you??" "It's unfortunate that today these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded and men like me have nowhere to go."

Accountability 'These women break you with these blind items' Kundrra further wrote, "At 4 in the morning as I lay alone in my bed, consumed with utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these 'smash the patriarchy' women with connections to big Bollywood families intoxicated till their eyelids in power get away with systemic harassment." "They break you with these 'blind items,' creep into your confidence and step by step fracture your strength!"

Indirect remarks What did Dandekar say about her former partner? On her Unverified-The Podcast, Dandekar spoke about a former partner who used a dating app to meet other women. She was the one approached to endorse the app, and she had gotten the boyfriend a joint gig. "I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai." Although she didn't name Kundrra, fans speculated she was referring to him since they had worked together on a similar campaign.